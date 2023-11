Brass Call

Marine Corps Cpl. Derek Detzler performs taps during the 32nd Beirut Memorial Observance Ceremony in Jacksonville, N.C., Oct. 23, 2015. The ceremony honored the memory of service members killed in the 1983 Marine Barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon. Detzler is a bugler with the 2nd Marine Division Band. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Todd F. Michalek