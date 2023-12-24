Armored Horizon An armored vehicle sits on the horizon during Trident Juncture 2015 in Almería, Spain, Oct. 30, 2015. The exercise enabled Reserve Marines to gain experience within their military occupational specialty and demonstrate their readiness with other foreign nationals. The vehicle is assigned to the 4th Marine Division. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Gabrielle Quire SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: Cpl Gabrielle Quire VIRIN: 151030-N-HG842-001.JPG Photo Gallery