Post Flight Maintenance

U.S. airmen perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 30, 2015. The airmen, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, ensure Fighting Falcons on Bagram are prepared for flight and return them to a mission-ready state once they land. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford