Evacuation Exercise

A special operations airman helps identify, treat and process a simulated rescued hostage during a noncombatant evacuation exercise as part of Southern Strike 16 on Meridian Naval Air Station, Miss., Nov. 3, 2015. During the exercise, rescue personnel arrived by helicopter to a mock embassy, engaged simulated enemy forces and rescued role players acting as hostages. New York National Guard photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy