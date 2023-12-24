An official website of the United States Government 
A special operations airman helps identify, treat and process a simulated rescued hostage during a noncombatant evacuation exercise as part of Southern Strike 16 on Meridian Naval Air Station, Miss., Nov. 3, 2015. During the exercise, rescue personnel arrived by helicopter to a mock embassy, engaged simulated enemy forces and rescued role players acting as hostages. New York National Guard photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

Evacuation Exercise

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.43 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy VIRIN: 151103-D-HV319-040.JPG
