Feeling the Spray

U.S. Marine Sgt. Benjamin Stewart practices baton techniques after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a nonlethal weapons course on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 31, 2015. U.S. Marines and sailors were sprayed across the face with the chemical spray and went through a series of exercises during the course. Stewart is an intelligence specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anna Albrecht