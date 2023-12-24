An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Adam N. Shane provides security after an event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 4, 2015. Shane is assigned to Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. After graduation, Shane will report to the School of Infantry to learn his military occupational specialty as an infantryman. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Viglione

