An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Spc. Hayeon McCurley prepares U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kimberly Gray to give blood during the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive on Aviano Air Base, Italy. Nov. 9, 2015. Hayeon is a medical laboratory technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Gray is an investigator with the 31st Security Forces Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Areca T. Bell

Blood Donor

U.S. Army Spc. Hayeon McCurley prepares U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kimberly Gray to give blood during the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive on Aviano Air Base, Italy. Nov. 9, 2015. Hayeon is a medical laboratory technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Gray is an investigator with the 31st Security Forces Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Areca T. Bell

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.71 MB)
  • Photo By: Senior Airman Areca T. Bell VIRIN: 151109-D-HV319-080.JPG
Photo Gallery