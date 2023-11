Kadena Salute

Veterans and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Barry Cornish, commander of the 18th Wing, salute the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action wreath during a Veterans Day ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 11, 2015. The veterans are members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lynette M. Rolen