Veterans Day Flags

Air Force Staff Sgt. Louis Hurst and son, Ethan, place a flag beside a burial site at the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah, Nov. 10, 2015. More than 100 airmen from Hill Air Force Base participated in the flag-placing detail organized by the Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1163. U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw