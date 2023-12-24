An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Smith, right, fires a shot line to the Military Sealift Command replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe from the guided missile-destroyer USS Fitzgerald during a replenishment in the East China Sea, Nov. 8, 2015. The Fitzgerald is on patrol in the 7th Fleet are of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Smith is a gunner's mate. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Dionne

Shot LIne

