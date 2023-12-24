Musical Moment

Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Sabo, the band director of Marine Corps Base Quantico, leads a rendition of the Marines' Hymn to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday in New York City, Nov. 9, 2015. Sailors and Marines from local units participated in the city's Veterans Day Parade to honor the service of the nation's veterans. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy C. diBenedetto