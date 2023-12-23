An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Derek Ruch grinds a clam shell for securing doors in the welding booth aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2015. The carrier is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a worldwide deployment. Ruch is a hull maintenance technician. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Joseph S. Yu

Clam Shell Sparks

  • Photo By: Navy Seaman Joseph S. Yu VIRIN: 151113-N-LP538-082.JPG
