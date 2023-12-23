Valve Verve

U.S. Navy Seaman Allyson Jones rebuilds a temperature-regulating valve aboard aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 14, 2015. The Washington is deployed around South America as a part of Southern Seas 2015, an exercise to enhance interoperability, increase regional stability and build and maintain relationships with countries throughout the region. Jones is a machinist's mate fireman. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Devin Bowser