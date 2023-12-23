An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors cast off lines to a tug while getting underway from Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo Harbor, Japan, Nov. 13, 2015. The sailors are assigned to the USS Stethem, which is patrolling the 7th Fleet area of operation to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officeer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham

Tug Lines

U.S. sailors cast off lines to a tug while getting underway from Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo Harbor, Japan, Nov. 13, 2015. The sailors are assigned to the USS Stethem, which is patrolling the 7th Fleet area of operation to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officeer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.23 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officeer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham VIRIN: 151113-N-UF697-041.JPG
Photo Gallery