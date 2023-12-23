An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. David B. Waidelich checks a fire extinguisher pressure gauge of an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during a change of command ceremony in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the United States and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke

Gauge Gaze

U.S. Navy Cmdr. David B. Waidelich checks a fire extinguisher pressure gauge of an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan during a change of command ceremony in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the United States and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke

Photo Gallery