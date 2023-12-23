Bright Brace Bar

U.S. Navy Seaman Monica Huerta welds a brace bar using a stick welder aboard the USS Ronald Reagan at sea, Nov. 18, 2015. The Ronald Reagan and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane