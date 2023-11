Preflight Check

U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Waidelich performs a preflight check on an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan before a change of command ceremony in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 14, 2015. Waidelich assumed command of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115 during the ceremony. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke