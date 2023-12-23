Combined Resolve V

U.S. Soldiers load the .50-caliber machine gun of an M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams main battle tank during a combined arms live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2015. The exercise was the culminating event for Combined Resolve V, a U.S. Army Europe-directed multinational exercise with more than 4,600 participants from 13 NATO and European partner nations. U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger