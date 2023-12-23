Wing Work

A KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle over the northern Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 12, 2015. The Stratotanker is assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and the Strike Eagle is assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing. Both wings will work together supporting Operation Inherent Resolve while deployed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Thornton