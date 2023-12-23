An official website of the United States Government 
Marines secure a position during a patrol training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 16, 2015. The Marines are with Combined Anti-Armor Team, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment. The unit practiced patrolling techniques on foot and in Humvees in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brianna Gaudi

Patrol Practice

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Brianna Gaudi VIRIN: 151117-D-HV319-057.JPG
