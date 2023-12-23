Patrol Practice

Marines secure a position during a patrol training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 16, 2015. The Marines are with Combined Anti-Armor Team, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment. The unit practiced patrolling techniques on foot and in Humvees in preparation for an upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brianna Gaudi