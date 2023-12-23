An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cristina Moore Urrutia, commander and conductor of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, walks to a podium to deliver remarks during the Japan Self-Defense Force Marching Festival in Tokyo, Nov. 13, 2015. Urrutia spoke about the relationship between the two countries during the 70 years since the end of World War II. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Delano Scott

Pacific Strides

Photo Gallery