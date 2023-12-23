Sailor and Super Hornet

U.S. Navy Airman Anthony Holliday replaces a fastener on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 16 2015. The George Washington is participating in the Southern Seas deployment planned by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaime Marcial