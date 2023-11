Vicenza Thanksgiving

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Norberto Badillo, right, serves a Thanksgiving lunch to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commander of U.S. Army Africa, during a celebration in Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 24, 2015. Badillo is a paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara