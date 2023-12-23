Shooting Sparks

U.S. Navy Seaman Drew Jessup grinds metal from a beam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, on the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 24, 2015. The Dwight D. Eisenhower, along with embarked Carrier Air Wing 3, is underway conducting training and evaluation as part of the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Casey S. Trietsch