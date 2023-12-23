An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers play U.S. airmen in a friendly "Turkey Bowl" football game on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 26, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to Florida Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and the airmen are assigned to Florida Air National Guard's 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron. The Army team won the game 42-35. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys

'Turkey Bowl'

U.S. soldiers play U.S. airmen in a friendly "Turkey Bowl" football game on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 26, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to Florida Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and the airmen are assigned to Florida Air National Guard's 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron. The Army team won the game 42-35. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.4 MB)
  • Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys VIRIN: 151126-F-LP538-001.JPG
Photo Gallery