An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. sailors spray the flight deck with a cleaning foam aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the waters south of Japan, Nov. 27, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane

Cleaning the Deck

U.S. sailors spray the flight deck with a cleaning foam aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the waters south of Japan, Nov. 27, 2015. The carrier and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.76 MB)
  • Photo By: MC3 Ryan N. McFarlane VIRIN: 151127-N-LP538-284.JPG
Photo Gallery