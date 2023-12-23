Last 100 Yards Army Capt. D.J. Joo marches toward the finish line of a 14-mile road march carrying a 55-pound ruckpack during the assessment phase of Best Ranger Competition on Fort Jackson, S.C., Nov. 24, 2015. Joo is competing for a spot on a two-soldier team that will represent the post during the Army’s 33rd anniversary of the Best Ranger competition held in April of next year at Fort Benning, Ga. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.59 MB) Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton VIRIN: 151124-D-HV319-002.JPG Photo Gallery