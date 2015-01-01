Fire Drill Team

U.S. sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 28, 2015. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman A.O. Tinubu