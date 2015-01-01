Memorial Reflection

Navy veteran Nelson Mitchell, believed to be the oldest living African-American survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, reflects in the shrine room of the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2015. Mitchell was attending a harbor tour in observance of the 74th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tamara Vaughn