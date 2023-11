Stratotanker Landing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Costa, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Corpening land a KC-135T Stratotanker after conducting a mission to support Operation Inherent Resolve over Southwest Asia, Nov. 24, 2015. Costa and Corpening are pilots assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook