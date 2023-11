Dunford in Djibouti

U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with U.S. sailors during his visit on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec 6, 2015. Dunford is traveling with entertainers to visit U.S. service members overseas during the 2015 USO Holiday Tour. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen