Family Chat

U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Air Force Staff Sgt. Nancy Kasberg and her family after she reenlisted at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2015. Dunford traveled with entertainers from the 2015 USO Holiday Tour to visit deployed service members. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen