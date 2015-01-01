Intake View

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Benton performs an intake inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 30, 2015. Benton is a crew chief assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, which provides combat-ready aircraft to support coalition forces throughout Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys