Intake View U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Benton performs an intake inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Nov. 30, 2015. Benton is a crew chief assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, which provides combat-ready aircraft to support coalition forces throughout Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.1 MB) Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys VIRIN: 151130-F-LP538-186.JPG Photo Gallery