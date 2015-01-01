116th Army - Navy game Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., center, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, right, and U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen during the 116th Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Dec. 12, 2015. Navy beat Army for the 14th consecutive year, 21-17. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.17 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 151212-D-TE668-507.JPG Photo Gallery