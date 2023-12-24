An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy surgeons operate on a simulated casualty during Exercise Steel Night’s mass casualty drill on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 12, 2015. The drill tested the ability of personnel with the 1st Marine Division to react to a large influx of simulated injured and wounded personnel. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin Boling

Surgical Steel

Navy surgeons operate on a simulated casualty during Exercise Steel Night’s mass casualty drill on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 12, 2015. The drill tested the ability of personnel with the 1st Marine Division to react to a large influx of simulated injured and wounded personnel. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin Boling

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.18 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Justin Boling VIRIN: 151212-D-HV319-004.JPG
Photo Gallery