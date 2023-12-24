Surgical Steel Navy surgeons operate on a simulated casualty during Exercise Steel Night’s mass casualty drill on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 12, 2015. The drill tested the ability of personnel with the 1st Marine Division to react to a large influx of simulated injured and wounded personnel. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin Boling SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.18 MB) Photo By: Sgt. Justin Boling VIRIN: 151212-D-HV319-004.JPG Photo Gallery