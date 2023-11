Stallion Launch

A Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion prepares to launch from the USS Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 12, 2015. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is underway off the coast of Southern California completing a certification exercise. The Sea Stallion is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Seaman Eric C. Burgett