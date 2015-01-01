Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. service members participate in a change of responsibility ceremony for the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Dec. 11, 2015. During the ceremony, Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell became senior enlisted advisor to the chairman, replacing Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro