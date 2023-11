Operation Toy Drop

A U.S. soldier jumps out of a UH-60 Black Hawk during the 18th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Camp Mackall, N.C., Dec. 8, 2015. Operation Toy Drop provides paratroopers from the U.S. and seven partner nations an opportunity to help children receive toys for the holidays. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Ellis