Alaska Toys

Xavier Hall, 4, receives a new toy from Santa Claus, played by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mauricio Sandoval, during a Toys for Tots event in Nikolai, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2015. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve runs the program to use toys to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate children. This year three teams of Marines traveled in sub-zero temperatures via snow machine to remote villages near Kotzebue, Galena and McGrath to deliver toys to children. U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena