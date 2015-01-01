An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Xavier Hall, 4, receives a new toy from Santa Claus, played by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mauricio Sandoval, during a Toys for Tots event in Nikolai, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2015. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve runs the program to use toys to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate children. This year three teams of Marines traveled in sub-zero temperatures via snow machine to remote villages near Kotzebue, Galena and McGrath to deliver toys to children. U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Alaska Toys

Xavier Hall, 4, receives a new toy from Santa Claus, played by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mauricio Sandoval, during a Toys for Tots event in Nikolai, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2015. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve runs the program to use toys to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate children. This year three teams of Marines traveled in sub-zero temperatures via snow machine to remote villages near Kotzebue, Galena and McGrath to deliver toys to children. U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Photo Gallery