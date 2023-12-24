Combat King

Air Force Senior Airman Kevin O’Neil waits for engine startup on an HC-130J Combat King II at a Lockheed Martin Corp. ramp in Marietta, Ga., Dec. 11, 2015. O'Neil is a loadmaster assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron. The aircraft is the 2,500th C-130 manufactured by Lockheed Martin and the seventh HC-130J the squadron has received. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Callaghan