Damage Control

Petty Officer 2nd Class Natasha McNeil mans a hose during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the USS Mustin in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 9, 2015. The Mustin is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk