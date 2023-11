Frosty Finish

Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Bennett packs his parachute after a night airborne training jump on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 8, 2015. Bennett is a cavalry scout with the 25th Infantry Division's Troop B, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Love