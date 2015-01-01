An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Marine participates in artillery live-fire rehearsals during Platinum Lynx 16-2 on Smardan Training Area, Romania, Dec. 8, 2015. Exercise Platinum Lynx 16-2 is a NATO-led multinational exercise designed to strengthen combat readiness, increase collective capabilities and maintain proven relationships with allied and partner nations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye E. Martinez

Artillery Endeavor

A U.S. Marine participates in artillery live-fire rehearsals during Platinum Lynx 16-2 on Smardan Training Area, Romania, Dec. 8, 2015. Exercise Platinum Lynx 16-2 is a NATO-led multinational exercise designed to strengthen combat readiness, increase collective capabilities and maintain proven relationships with allied and partner nations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye E. Martinez

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.74 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Melanye Martinez VIRIN: 151210-D-HV319-001.JPG
Photo Gallery