Artillery Endeavor A U.S. Marine participates in artillery live-fire rehearsals during Platinum Lynx 16-2 on Smardan Training Area, Romania, Dec. 8, 2015. Exercise Platinum Lynx 16-2 is a NATO-led multinational exercise designed to strengthen combat readiness, increase collective capabilities and maintain proven relationships with allied and partner nations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye E. Martinez SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.74 MB) Photo By: Lance Cpl. Melanye Martinez VIRIN: 151210-D-HV319-001.JPG Photo Gallery