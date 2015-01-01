Recognizing a Sailor

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter congratulates U.S. Navy Seaman Alexandra Leon on her selection as Kearsarge's 2015 Blue Jacket of the Year selectee, during his visit aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 19, 2015. Leon is an aviation maintenance administrationman airman. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Preston