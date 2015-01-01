Dignified Transfer Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, renders honors as an Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride during a dignified transfer on New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Dec. 23, 2015. McBride was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 405. U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.75 MB) Photo By: Roland Balik VIRIN: 151223-F-LP538-021.JPG Photo Gallery