An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, renders honors as an Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride during a dignified transfer on New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Dec. 23, 2015. McBride was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 405. U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik

Dignified Transfer

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, renders honors as an Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride during a dignified transfer on New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Dec. 23, 2015. McBride was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 405. U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik

Photo Gallery