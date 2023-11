Delivering Cargo

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Moore flies a C-17 Globemaster III to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2015. Moore, a pilot with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb