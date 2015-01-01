Yellow Signal

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class K. Butler signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter as it refuels aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 19, 2015. Butler is a boatswain's mate assigned to Maritime Strike Squadron 72. The Bulkeley is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class M. J. Lieberknecht