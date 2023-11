Air Power

Two CH-47F Chinook helicopters take off en route to retrieve air assault troops to prepare for an air assault mission as part of Trident Juncture 2015, a NATO exercise, in Zaragoza, Spain, Nov. 3, 2015. The helicopters are assigned to Company H, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Mort