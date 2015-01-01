Water Test

U.S. Navy Seaman Brandon Seymer conducts a bottom sediment and water test aboard the USS Ross in the Black Sea, Dec. 14, 2015. Seymer is a gas turbine systems technician fireman. The Ross is conducting a routine patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stumberg