Night Flight

U.S. sailors aboard the USS Carney conduct night flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 21, 2015. The Carney is forward deployed to Rota, Spain, to conduct a routine patrol in the U. S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theron J. Godbold